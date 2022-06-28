Advertisement

Pickup/tractor accident near Ray

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAY, N.D. (KFYR) - A two-vehicle accident between a pickup and a tractor occurred 9 miles west of Ray Monday afternoon.

Officers says both vehicles were traveling on US Highway 2 when the pickup, driven by a 23-year-old male from Montana, rear ended the tractor driven by 42-year-old Patrick Evanson of Williston.

The tractor was overturned on its side following the collision. Drivers of both vehicles were transferred to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending for the driver of the pickup.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Bismarck
55-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed in Bismarck Saturday
Dog bites two people in Bismarck Saturday
Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck
Tessa Holt
Friends remember young woman killed in S. Fargo motorcycle accident
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
One vehicle rollover seriously injures two men
Pair seriously hurt in rollover crash near Stanley

Latest News

Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation
Danny Schatz dies at 74
Danny Schatz, businessman and patriarch of Schatz racing family, dies at 74
New 3D scanners to be installed at TSA checkpoint at Minot International Airport