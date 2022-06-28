Pickup/tractor accident near Ray

RAY, N.D. (KFYR) - A two-vehicle accident between a pickup and a tractor occurred 9 miles west of Ray Monday afternoon.

Officers says both vehicles were traveling on US Highway 2 when the pickup, driven by a 23-year-old male from Montana, rear ended the tractor driven by 42-year-old Patrick Evanson of Williston.

The tractor was overturned on its side following the collision. Drivers of both vehicles were transferred to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending for the driver of the pickup.

