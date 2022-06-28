New 3D scanners to be installed at TSA checkpoint at Minot International Airport

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you’re traveling through Minot International Airport over the next couple of weeks, you might want to give yourself some more time to get through security.

That’s because the airport is getting some state-of-the-art 3-D scanners to improve explosive detection.

The installation will begin July 5, and the TSA said certain lanes may be closed during this process, so travelers may see delays and lines.

This project is expected to be completed by July 15.

This new technology improves the ability of TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on is a possible threat.

For more information on this new high-end technology check the website below.

https://www.tsa.gov/travel/passenger-support

