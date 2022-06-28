Money raised to help Bismarck non-profit save on electric bills with solar panels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota ranks last when it comes to installed solar power in the United States. But now, local leaders are raising money to install solar panels to help feed more people in the community.

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck serves around 200 meals a day to those in need.

According to Executive Director Mark Meier, that is difficult and expensive, served up with a side of a huge electric bill.

“We’ve got three air conditioners going in the summertime and three freezers,” said Meier.

In order to help reduce costs and help serve more people in the area, the Chamber Leadership Program with the Bismarck/Mandan Chamber of Commerce EDC is working on a project called “From Sun to Soup.”

The plan is to install solar panels on Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe which could help cut the monthly electric bill there by up to 50 percent.

James Kambeitz, energy consultant and co-founder at Lightspring.io, which is based in North Dakota, has been tapped to lead the project.

“So, the latest in technology is going to be used there, energy collected on the front side and on the back side of the panel through reflecting off the white roof. So, it’s a really innovative and creative design to get as much solar as we possibly can on a small roof,” said Kambeitz.

Each year, Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe’s electric bill costs $18,000. For every $3.10 Meier saves on his electric bill, he is able to feed another guest.

The solar project will cost around $60,000. The Chamber Leadership Program has begun fundraising and will continue throughout the next few months.

If you want to help, you can reach out to the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC at (701) 223-5660.

