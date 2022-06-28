Minot State president reflects on NCAA Board of Governors appointment

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- The NCAA shrunk the Board of Governors from 21 to nine members in 2022, tasking Minot State President Dr. Steven Shirley with representing all Division II schools.

Shirley and his fellow board members are tasked with implementing the NCAA’s new constitution, understanding the effects of name, image, and likeness deals, and finding a candidate to replace current NCAA President Mark Emmert after 12 years at the helm.

“As one of nine voices among those 1,000-plus members, it’s really your obligation to come into that with a lens representing all college athletes, all college athletics across this country within the NCAA,” said Shirley.

Shirley is the first member of the NCAA Board of Governors to represent a North Dakota college or university.

“It’s really a unique opportunity, certainly for Minot State University, but also for the state of North Dakota. Certainly (it’s an opportunity) for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which we’re a part of,” said Shirley.

Shirley’s term begins Aug. 1.

Related content:

Minot State president named to NCAA Board of Governors

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.