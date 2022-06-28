Minot man gets 35 years behind bars in girlfriend’s shooting death

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend and business partner will spend 35 years behind bars.

42-year-old Eric Venn pleaded guilty in March to murder, in last July’s shooting death of 29-year-old Arnalyn Repalam.

Investigators said Venn killed Repalam over a business disagreement.

In court Tuesday, the judge sentenced Venn to 45 years with 10 years suspended followed by five years of supervised probation.

“I just want to say I am sorry for her son, and I have regretted that decision since the moment I pulled the trigger,” said Venn, when given the chance to address the court.

He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 85 percent of his 35-year sentence.

