Mandan police release annual report: assaults up, drugs and DUIs down

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Assault offenses are up, but drug and narcotic offenses, as well as DUIs, are down in the city of Mandan.

The 2021 Mandan Police Annual Report was released to the public Monday and presents comprehensive statistical data of the last three years of reported information. Assault offenses were up 13% between 2020 and 2021, but drug and narcotic offenses were down 10% in the same time. Notably, the number of DUIs dropped slightly from 63 in 2020 to just 60 in 2021, a decrease of 5%. While COVID could be a contributing factor, Police Chief Jason Ziegler thinks there could be other explanations.

“And I would like to contribute that to people being more responsible, ride share apps, you see people using those, and the Ubers and the Lyfts and those things, and calling people to come pick them up and stuff like that,” said Chief Ziegler.

A part of the report Chief Ziegler was proud to present was the community outreach portion. While the number of people that attended presentations was still down from pre-COVID numbers, they counted over 2,400 adults and children that attended various presentations and public gatherings.

“It is really heartwarming when our community reaches out to us and we are able to meet up with them and get to know them, and seeing the kids that come out with the ‘Grilling with the Cop,’” added Chief Ziegler.

In the report, Ziegler says the Mandan Police Department will “aggressively investigate to continue to reduce” drug crimes in the community while pursuing to make Mandan a great place to live, work and raise a family. The annual report can be found on the Mandan Police website, mandanpd.com.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.