Dickinson girl named top Girl Scout cookie seller in ND, SD

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, people look forward to Girl Scout cookie sales.

A Dickinson girl says she sells the treats to bring smiles to people’s faces and to challenge herself.

“I got Girl Scout cookie donations for you,” said Ellisyn Ahmann, Dickinson.

Ellisyn Ahmann interrupted a law enforcement meeting in Dickinson Tuesday to share the sweets she’s grown to love.

“I like Tagalongs and Do-Si-Dos because they both have peanut butter in them,” said Ellisyn.

Ellisyn says donating and selling Girl Scout cookies has become a favorite pastime.

In fact, she is the top cookie seller in North and South Dakota and knows the exact number of boxes she’s sold.

“Four thousand, four hundred and eighty-two boxes,” said Ellisyn.

She says it’s not about the number, but about the way you make others feel. One cookie sale, she remembers fondly.

“Every box you bought, you would get a flower, and so one lady came up and bought a case and we gave her a whole bouquet of flowers and she just started crying because it made her day and it just made my day,” said Ellisyn.

Ellisyn’s dedication to cookie sales and cookie donations is clear to everyone she meets.

“We extend a huge thank you to Ellie, not only for thinking about us, but her hard work in Dickinson in general,” said Lt. Matt Hanson, Dickinson Police.

She’s already accomplished a lot on her Girl Scout journey but is looking forward to setting the bar even higher next year.

Ellisyn hopes to sell five thousand boxes of cookies next year.

She says it wouldn’t be possible without her mom and dad’s support.

