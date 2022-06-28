Data Center, new projects to help stabilize electric prices for northwest ND utility

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Utilities are still in cleanup mode two months after a blizzard destroyed thousands of power poles in northwest North Dakota. For one company, growing industries may keep its members from paying more to cover the damage.

Local utilities paid millions to get power back on for their customers, which could lead to higher rates. For Montrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, new facilities such as the Atlas Power Data Center could minimize that increase.

The spring blizzards was one of the important topics mentioned at Mountrail-Williams’s annual meeting. General Manager Dale Haugen told members that additional sales from the Atlas Power Data Center, new oil wells, and compressor plants should keep prices from rising drastically.

“Mountrail-Williams has been very fortunate to have growth to spread those additional costs over so the impact is minimal to the consumers,” said Haugen.

When phase one of the data center is completed, officials say they will use about 360 megawatts. By phase three, that number could grow up to 700 megawatts, which is more than Mountrail-Williams’s peak usage this winter. Haugen added that the additional power used by the data center will not cause an energy shortage or blackout for their other customers.

“North Dakota is a power exporter, and by using it in-state just adds economic development for us. We’ll just export not as big a quantity as we are used to exporting,” said Haugen.

The additional revenue generated from the data center will also help the Utility’s customers from facing increases due to inflation or supply chain costs.

The first building at the data center is expected to go online July 1, with additional buildings turning on every month after.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.