Danny Schatz, businessman and patriarch of Schatz racing family, dies at 74

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Danny Schatz, a prominent figure in sprint car racing and a Minot businessman, died Monday at age 74, following a years-long battle with cancer, his family confirmed with Your News Leader.

Schatz began sprint car racing in the 1970′s across the Midwest and Canada. After stepping away from racing, he passed the torch to the next generation, helping develop his son Donny into a World of Outlaws champion racer.

Danny and his wife Diane also founded Schatz Crossroads Restaurant & Travel Center in 1977.

The Schatz family released a statement on Danny’s passing, thanking their supporters and Danny’s medical team, and saying, in part:

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. We have lost the patriarch of our family. The love that he had for his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends knew no bounds.”

World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter released the following statement on the passing of Danny Schatz:

“We’re deeply saddened by Danny’s passing. Danny has been a staple of the World of Outlaws for decades, not only as Donny Schatz’s father, but as an honored businessman and a friend. His personality was wholesome, and his wisdom was inspiring. You always knew what you were going to get from Danny — honesty. And you always knew you could rely on those words. He will be missed by all of us.”

Details are to come on a service for Danny in Fargo.

Related content:

WORLD OF OUTLAWS MOURNS PASSING OF DANNY SCHATZ

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.