Dan Artamenko, former Williston State AD, interviews at Minot State

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The public met the third of four candidates for the Minot State University Director of Athletics job on Monday.

Dan Artamenko highlighted the numbers of Minot State within the NSIC. The university’s athletic department ranks 12th in the conference in salaries and 14th in student funding, per his presentation.

“How do you hire, how do you recruit the best people? Due to our location, money has to be the forefront of it: the salaries, the scholarship dollars. It doesn’t mean we have to be number one in the nation in it, but we have to realize that’s what we need to improve,” said Artamenko.

Artamenko served at the Williston State College Director of Athletics from 2014-2019, where he moved to Kansas to hold the same position at Seward County Community College. His time in Kansas and Williston combines for nine years of junior college athletic director experience.

“How many candidates leave and still want to come back to North Dakota? I feel like that’s something, I want to be back in this state, so I feel like I check the boxes there,” said Artamenko.

The final interviewee, Kip Meyer, will present to the public on Tuesday.

