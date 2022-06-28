Bismarck thrift stores manage large quantities of donations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local thrift stores are constantly sifting through piles of donations, spending time sorting through what they can sell and what’s just trash.

Rummage sales are a staple of North Dakota summers, as people hope that items they don’t need can become someone else’s treasure. What’s not sold is usually donated to a thrift store, but along with all the treasures, there is sometimes just trash.

“Sometimes it’s what people bring, they’ll kinda hide things, so yeah we have to go through it, kinda weed out the garbage or whatever,” said Pat Salter, the donation supervisor at Goodwill in Bismarck.

Salter says packing things in boxes and keeping things organized can really help cut down the time he spends going through the donations.

“This looks really nice too,” says Salter.

He says he appreciates the community bringing in all the donations for those in need but would like people to keep a golden rule in mind.

“Would they like to have it dropped off at them...to them, ya know,” said Salter.

At Second Chances Thrift Center, they take as much as they can safely hold in their facility but end up throwing some things away.

“And we do have trash removal twice a week, we have one of the big dumpsters and we have full dumpsters twice a week so that’s how much we have to throw away,” said Store Manager Brad Wahl.

When asked how long it takes his volunteers to go through all the donations, he answered with a chuckle.

“Actually pretty much all day every day that we’re open because we get that much in,” laughs Wahl.

Both thrift stores in Bismarck said that they are grateful for the generous donations, but it would help them if people would go through the donated item to look for stains or broken parts. If anything is not in working order or stained or ripped, they won’t be able to resell it and they will have to pay to take it out to the landfill.

If you have any donations in good condition, both stores encourage the public to call ahead of time to make sure they are still accepting donations as their capacity is often full before the end of the day.

