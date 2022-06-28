Advertisement

Bismarck police arrest man they say lit apartment on fire, forced evacuations

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he started a fire that forced an apartment building to evacuate.

Police say Monday last week, John Fithngan, 28, used a lighter to start blankets on fire in a second-floor apartment and a detached garage at 427 West Century Avenue. All occupants of 17 units in the building were evacuated and displaced. Court documents report that there was also an estimated $200,000 in property damage.

Court documents report that Fithngan admitted to starting blankets on fire in an apartment but doesn’t remember starting a fire in the garage.

He is charged with endangering by fire or explosion and is in custody on a $50,000 cash bond. A District Court judge has scheduled his jury trial for Oct. 12.

