Bismarck police arrest man they say broke into apartments, terrorized people

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he broke into apartments and terrorized people.

Police say 37-year-old Thomas Edwards broke into two apartments Monday on the 1100 block of W Capitol Ave. and the 1000 block of N 4th St. around 10:30 p.m. They say Edwards terrorized two different people, but neither victim sought medical attention.

Edwards is charged with burglary, terrorizing, and aggravated assault.

He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

