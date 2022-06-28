$12 million in grants awarded to boost grassland habitat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grassland habitats throughout the Northern Great Plains will receive a $12 million boost from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

The foundation is awarding 18 grants to various agencies throughout the Northern Great Plains, including the Ducks Unlimited, the Mule Deer Foundation, the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition, and the North Dakota Natural Resources Trust.

“One of the keys and unique parts of this work is that we’re partnering with a company called Ecological Insights, Dr. Rebecca Phillips, and she is collecting on the carbon capture aspects of improved grassland management. There’s not a lot of data on that,” said Keith Trego with the North Dakota Natural Resources Trust.

The money will help to support the delivery of grassland improvement projects across the state. Sage grouse, pronghorn and mule deer are among wildlife species in North Dakota expected to benefit.

