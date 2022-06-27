Advertisement

World War II plane on display at Dakota Territory Air Museum

German Messerschmitt 109 in Minot
German Messerschmitt 109 in Minot(KMOT)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Territory Air Museum has a World War II plane on display in its hanger for the next month.

The aircraft on display is a German Messerschmitt 109.

It was known as a prime fighter during World War II for the Germans. The plane belongs to the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Oregon and is in Minot, temporarily on loan. Originally, the plane was going to stop on its way to Grand Forks, but, due to mechanical issues, the pilot was able to leave the plane in the Magic City until their next air show in July.

“I think that if you’re interested in aviation history, or history in general, or even just airplanes, or even if you’re not, just come down and take a look at this. Because this is a unique piece of history here in Minot,” said Museum Director Enna Grindberg.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. It is located at 100 34th Ave NE.

