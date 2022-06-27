Tioga man sentenced to 5 years for 2018 manslaughter
Jun. 27, 2022
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Tioga man was sentenced Friday for killing his passenger and leaving the scene of an accident four years ago.
Williams County District Judge Joshua Rustad ordered 27-year-old Dacotah Hanson to serve 10 years in prison with five suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation.
Hanson was found guilty in March for recklessly driving a pickup in a field near Tioga, which overturned and killed 29-year-old Draik Jessen. Hanson apologized to the victim’s family during the hearing.
