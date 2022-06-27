Advertisement

Tioga man sentenced to 5 years for 2018 manslaughter

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Tioga man was sentenced Friday for killing his passenger and leaving the scene of an accident four years ago.

Williams County District Judge Joshua Rustad ordered 27-year-old Dacotah Hanson to serve 10 years in prison with five suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation.

Hanson was found guilty in March for recklessly driving a pickup in a field near Tioga, which overturned and killed 29-year-old Draik Jessen. Hanson apologized to the victim’s family during the hearing.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94
McQuade Softball Tournament
McQuade Softball Tournament wraps up with 14 new champions
Dog bites two people in Bismarck Saturday
Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
North Dakota’s sex offender registry gets update to provide residents more information

Latest News

Bismarck 12-year-old spending the summer creating sunshine with handmade candles
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
McKenzie County to explore adding new childcare facility
10PM Sportscast 6/26/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/26/2022