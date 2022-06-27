Summer League Series: Bismarck Larks’ Merchandise Director Monica Blake

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past five-plus seasons, it does not take much detective work to see fans enjoy wearing their Bismarck Larks merchandise when we go to games.

In this week’s episode of our Summer League Series, we talk with Monica Blake to find out how you can get your favorite gear.

Jeff Roberts, KFYR-TV Sports Reporter, said: “Welcome inside the Summer League Series, I’m joined by merchandise director Monica. There’s a lot of merch you have to deal with, where does it even start?”

Blake said: “It starts at the end of the previous season. At the end of the year, we evaluate what we have left at the end of the season. A lot of summer league teams like to blow out their merchandise, but we find that it makes people wait for a discount. So, we try and order just enough to get us to the end of the season, but that’s pretty difficult to do. So, we order just enough, then look at what we need new, different, and see what we need to do to hit those numbers each year.”

Roberts said: “Walk me through the differences of having an online store, and when the ballpark opens, and people can have foot traffic through here.”

Blake said: “Yes, obviously, it’s much better to buy merchandise when you can feel it, try it on, so we love to be open before the game starts so people can come in even if they’re not going to the game. Then you can talk to the fans and get feedback from them. Our online store operates all year long, so that helps us. Online we can have things like a crazy Christmas sweater that we don’t sell at the ballpark. It helps us sell things online and operate and push merchandise sales too.”

Roberts asked: “Dealing with fans, dealing with merchandise, what’s your favorite part? Everyone wants to rep the Bismarck Larks.”

Blake responded: “I think the coolest part is that me and some others on staff get to decide what we put in the store. When you go to the Twins store, you get what you get. But we can actually listen to fans and get direct feedback. Order some funky things, some normal things. So that’s my favorite part, hearing from the fans and being able to put that in the store for the following season.”

