One vehicle rollover seriously injures two

Two Minnesota men are seriously injured
One vehicle rollover seriously injures two men
One vehicle rollover seriously injures two men(none)
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two 19-year-old men from Minnesota were in a one vehicle rollover early this morning at approximately12:28am.

The Mountrail Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle was outside of Stanley and traveling east on 61st St NW near the intersection of Highway 8. The driver lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road and partially left the road and vaulted off the edge of a south approach rolled multiple times.

The driver was transported by air to Trinity Health in Minot. The passenger was transported to Trinity by ambulance. Both are in serious condition, the driver’s injuries are life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

