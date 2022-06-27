ND Highway Patrol K-9 Castor retires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On June 15, K-9 Castor retired from service with the ND Highway Patrol. Castor, a certified Belgian Malinois detecting narcotics, began her NDHP career in 2015.

Castor spent her entire career with her handler, Trooper Brett Mlynar, in Devils Lake. The team was deployed over 200 times in service in the eastern half of North Dakota.

Trooper Mlynar, with assistance from K-9 Castor, was named the NDHP Trooper of the Year in 2019.

