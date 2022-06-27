Advertisement

Minot Road Projects speed up for July 4

(Minot GIS map system)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The City of Minot put out notice that work is ramping up this week on two important roadways.

Work this week is expected to close lanes on 16th Street SW and 37th Avenue SW. Crews will be releveling and repaving the roadways on 16th. That will close two lanes at a time on those roadways. Meanwhile, 37th Avenue will be reduced to only one lane for eastbound traffic from 16th Street to Broadway.

“What we’re trying to do is manage our pavement. We want to make sure that our roads, especially those arterials and collectors, which is a fancy word for the busy roads, we want to make sure that those are in good condition. Those are our primary goals,” said Jesse Berg, Project Manager.

Work continues in other areas of the city as well.

