McKenzie County to explore adding new childcare facility

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - McKenzie County was named the fastest growing county in the 2020 Census, and officials say they don’t expect to see it slow down any time soon. As families move into the region, officials say the need for more childcare services is vital.

Nearly 8,000 people have made McKenzie County their home since 2010, and while the quality of life in the region has improved, the lack of adequate childcare has parents frustrated.

With only two licensed daycares in Watford City, one mother told Your News Leader that her child has been stuck on a waiting list since last October and could be there until August.

Another mother said paying for her three children to attend daycare has been difficult due to inflation and is concerned about not having more options. Wolf Pup Daycare has been operational since 2014 and has been at max capacity since opening their doors.

“I feel bad for the people on the waiting list because some of them have been on there for months, if not a year. We just don’t have a lot of influx,” said Tessa Moberg, Director of Wolf Pups Daycare.

Census data shows that nearly 10% of McKenzie County’s population is under five-years-old and that the median age of the county is 30.3, well below the state’s average of 35.5.

To help alleviate the shortage and to bring in more workforce, some city and county leaders are looking to build a second Wolf Pup facility, capable of adding another 180 kids.

“We need all the workers we can get. Nobody has enough workers in any field, and they all come with kids. We have to take care of the kids to get the workers,” said Clint Wold, County Commissioner.

Officials in charge of Wolf Pup Daycare told McKenzie County Commissioners last week that this new facility would be located east of town near Fox Hills Elementary.

Financial costs and funding are expected to be discussed by the commission in August.

Officials are hoping to break ground this fall, with a grand opening in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.