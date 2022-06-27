Land for Roosevelt Presidential Library secured in ND

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Organizers planning the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in western North Dakota have reached a milestone in bringing the project to fruition.

The library’s foundation announced Monday that it has secured 90 acres of U.S. Forest Service land near Medora following a lengthy appraisal process. Congress approved the land sale in December 2020.

The land cost $81,000 and was covered by the family of the 26th president, who ranched and hunted in the Medora Badlands as a young man in the 1880s.

The library’s groundbreaking is set for June 2023 with a project completion target of July 4, 2026.

