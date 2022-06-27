Justin Hammer elected to the Minot Park Board

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Following the elections earlier this month there was a change-up on the Minot Park Board.

Chuck Emery lost his seat to Justin Hammer. This was Hammer’s second try to get on the board. He said in open discussion during his campaign that he wanted to involve more shareholders in the work coming up for Maysa Arena and the City Auditorium.

“Like I said, I’m going to bring some energy and some hard work, and hopefully. Hopefully have a positive impact,” said Hammer.

Perry Olson and Mike Schmitt were re-elected to the board.

Their next meeting is scheduled for July 19.

