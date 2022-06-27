Healthcare expanding in New Town with diabetes center, future dialysis unit

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Healthcare opportunities are continuing to expand on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

The tribe celebrated a new center for those with diabetes, while also looking to the future with work set to begin on a kidney dialysis unit.

The MHA Nation is seeking to improve the overall health and wellness of its members and the surrounding area, with the grand opening of the MHA Diabetes Education Center.

”To be able to give those services to our people so they don’t have to travel as far out to Bismarck, Minot, and those areas that it can be done right here at home,” said RJ Rabbithead.

The center offers a unique blend of wellness, fitness, and health education spaces. The tribe also held a ground blessing for the future MHA Kidney Dialysis unit. Construction for that facility will begin on July 14.

”These two buildings are just the start of adding to the current Elbowoods facility and we are going to continue to grow and build around, so all of our services are centralized, and our members have access to all the healthcare services in one location,” said Jared Eagle.

Tribal leadership says they want to create easy access to healthcare services and cut down on travel for its citizens.

”Making better choices on healthcare and food and getting positive awareness out there, things that we can do for ourselves to eradicate this problem, that’s why we have to build facilities like this,” said Mark Fox.

Bringing state-of-the-art healthcare, close to home.

The kidney dialysis unit will serve enrolled members of the Three Affiliated Tribes needing renal dialysis treatment that will be an on-site twelve-patient treatment center.

For more information on the new healthcare facilities, visit this website: MHANation.com

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.