Friends remember young woman killed in S. Fargo motorcycle accident

Tessa Holt
Tessa Holt(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Friends and family of a young Fargo woman are still in disbelief tonight after a motorcycle accident left her with fatal injuries Sunday.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 pm when 21-year-old Tessa Holt was headed southbound on University Dr., just south of I-94, when she lost control of her motorcycle and fell off. Investigators say that’s when another motorcycle driver struck Holt and then lost control. Holt later died at a local hospital.

“She’s a big ol’ bubble of sunshine,” Sam Roesler said of Holt.

Sam and her partner Martin have only known Holt for a little over two years, but the friendship was strong off the bat; As if they’ve been together for a lifetime. She was the witness at their wedding and someone who’s helped raise their young son. The roesler’s say their trio was inseparable.

“This person that we’ve known for such a small amount of time, but had such a big impact on our life isn’t going to be there anymore,” Martin said.

“I’ll let my child know about her and everything she did even though he’s only 7 months. She was there taking care of him, watching him, teaching him how to crawl, everything,” Sam said.

The Roeslers say they even taught Holt how to ride a motorcycle.

“She learned on my bike and ever since then, she’s been hooked. She liked the thrill of it, the fun, the freedom, the community,” Sam said.

They say the news of Sunday’s crash has been hard to swallow, but they say they know Holt wasn’t being careless.

“She was one of the safest riders to be around,” Sam said.

Both stress all motorcyclists to wear helmets no matter how short your ride, and urge all drivers to share the road this summer to make sure everyone makes it to their destinations safely.

NDHP says no charges have been filed in the crash, as the incident is still under investigation.

