Extra law enforcement patrols to start July 1
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement will be stepping up its patrols beginning July 1 as part of its Click It or Ticket campaign.
The additional enforcement is meant to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, follow speed limits, and to drive sober. Police say as of late June there have been 33 vehicle-related deaths in North Dakota so far this year, and 65% of those who died weren’t wearing their seatbelt.
The campaign runs through Aug. 18.
