Extra law enforcement patrols to start July 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement will be stepping up its patrols beginning July 1 as part of its Click It or Ticket campaign.

The additional enforcement is meant to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, follow speed limits, and to drive sober. Police say as of late June there have been 33 vehicle-related deaths in North Dakota so far this year, and 65% of those who died weren’t wearing their seatbelt.

The campaign runs through Aug. 18.

