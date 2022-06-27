Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County deputy and one civilian were bitten after four dogs escaped from a homeowner’s yard Saturday.

Colonel Rochester with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said the deputy was bitten after responding to an animal call in the 3700 block of Princeton Ave. The deputy received medical attention and returned to work shortly after.

Animal control was called and helped to locate the homeowners. All the dogs were returned to the property.

