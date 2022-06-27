Advertisement

Carson Wentz speaks at Evangel church service Sunday

Carson Wentz with Lead Pastor Josh Skjoldal
Carson Wentz with Lead Pastor Josh Skjoldal(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz made an appearance at Evangel Church’s services in Bismarck on Sunday.

Wentz spoke with Lead Pastor Josh Skjoldal about his faith with his family and career, along with Wentz’s work with the AO1 Foundation.

Evangel Church announced that AO1 is one of the organizations the church is supporting this year as “legacy makers.”

“That’s what we really wanted to come across today: not just who Carson is. He’s a quarterback, he’s in the NFL, and that’s cool, but he’s a person of character, of integrity, of faith, and that’s what we really wanted people to understand today,” said Skjoldal.

The church welcomed around 3,800 visitors throughout the day.

