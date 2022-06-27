Bismarck 12-year-old spending the summer creating sunshine with handmade candles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most kids, and parents, look forward to summer vacation. It’s a break from schedules and homework, but it can also get a little boring.

But not for 12-year-old Olivia Burrer. This young entrepreneur is staying busy this summer.

Burrer is spending much of this summer vacation in the kitchen. Even on the hottest summer days, you’ll find her working at the hot stove.

She’s melting wax for her handmade candles and wax melts. Every Saturday, she sets up her booth and sells her creations at BisMarket.

This is her first summer selling as Sunshine Creations, but Burrer has been a regular at BisMarket for many years.

“I started when I was in kindergarten,” she recalled.

She’s sold different crafts every year.

“I’ve done paintings and painted rocks, a bunch of artwork and stuff. I’ve done baked goods and now candles,” said Burrer.

Candles are her favorite so far.

“It’s really fun to make and then I get to smell them and use them,” she said.

Burrer has learned some valuable lessons here, from customer service to money management. And while Burrer will be spending much of her summer in the kitchen, she’s still getting her daily dose of sunshine through her creations.

Burrer is a regular vendor at Bismarket, but every summer there is a special Kids Market for young vendors.

This year’s Kids Market is set for August 13. You can learn more at bismarket.com.

