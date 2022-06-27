Athletic Director Diaries: reviewing the year at Des Lacs-Burlington

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) -- Des Lacs-Burlington, a combination of two towns, is used to cooperating with other schools.

The Lakers co-op with Lewis & Clark-Berthold and North Shore-Plaza in softball, track & field, and wrestling.

DLB added a girls wrestling team this year to its list of co-ops.

“It’s not like rolling out a cart of basketballs at 3:25 when school ends and getting started with practice ten minutes later. A lot of times those practices maybe aren’t starting until 4:15, 4:30. It’s the kids that we want to give the opportunities to, and if we can do that, then we’re certainly going to do that,” said Athletic Director Scott Medalen.

DLB-LC softball qualified for its sixth-straight state B this spring, but the high school’s most decorated athlete of the year may be an eighth grader, Brynn Hanson. Brynn won four individual state titles: the cross country Class B race in the fall, and the two mile, one mile and 800-meter run this spring.

“So excited for her and our school and everything that goes along with that. When they’re involved in something and feel like they’re connected to something, it seems like the academics and grades are better,” said Medalen.

While the Lakers excelled in team sports, such as the region championship-winning volleyball team, most of the school’s trophies came from individual sports.

Cale Ibach, a junior, won the boys B wrestling state title at 152 lbs.

A fourth-place finish for the baseball team at state put a bow on the 2021-22 year.

