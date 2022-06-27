55-year-old pedestrian killed in Bismarck Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car after attempting to cross the street near the intersection of South 2nd Street and Ivy Ave early Saturday morning.

A car driven by a 29-year-old Mandan woman was traveling south when a 55-year-old woman was attempting to cross the street. The driver didn’t see the pedestrian and she was struck and killed.

Although no charges have been filed, the Bismarck Police opened an investigation, and a report will be sent to the State’s Attorney when it is complete.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.