Advertisement

55-year-old pedestrian killed in Bismarck Saturday

Pedestrian killed in Bismarck
Pedestrian killed in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car after attempting to cross the street near the intersection of South 2nd Street and Ivy Ave early Saturday morning.

A car driven by a 29-year-old Mandan woman was traveling south when a 55-year-old woman was attempting to cross the street. The driver didn’t see the pedestrian and she was struck and killed.

Although no charges have been filed, the Bismarck Police opened an investigation, and a report will be sent to the State’s Attorney when it is complete.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94
Dog bites two people in Bismarck Saturday
Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck
McQuade Softball Tournament
McQuade Softball Tournament wraps up with 14 new champions
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
North Dakota’s sex offender registry gets update to provide residents more information

Latest News

Native American dance lessons in Bismarck
Native American offers free dance lessons to children
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Land for Roosevelt Presidential Library secured in ND
Extra law enforcement patrols to start July 1
Bismarck 12-year-old spending the summer creating sunshine with handmade candles