BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 25-year-old man from Bismarck was stabbed several times in the area of 200 W Sweet Ave around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 24.

The man was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Bismarck Police are currently investigating the incident, but, at this time, no arrests have been made.

