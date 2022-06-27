Advertisement

2040 public workshops to be held for Minot Extraterritorial Growth Areas

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Magic City is hosting public workshops Tuesday for future planning.

The theme of the first is all about the Extraterritorial Growth Areas of Minot out to 2040. It will focus some on what that’s going to look.

A second public workshop will focus on the next twenty years for the flood impacted neighborhoods in the community.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94
Dog bites two people in Bismarck Saturday
Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck
McQuade Softball Tournament
McQuade Softball Tournament wraps up with 14 new champions
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
North Dakota’s sex offender registry gets update to provide residents more information

Latest News

Stabbing in Bismarck
25-year-old Bismarck man stabbed Friday, no arrests yet
Groundbreaking of new healthcare facilities in New Town
Healthcare expanding in New Town with diabetes center, future dialysis unit
Minot Road Projects speed up for July 4
Justin Hammer elected to the Minot Park Board