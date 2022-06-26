Trio of UMary hockey standouts competing in McQuade Tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The University of Mary hockey program knows how to compete and how to win on the ice, but some players take it a step further and compete in activities off the ice.

McQuade weekend brings people from all over to the capital city to compete in the country’s largest softball tournament. One team has a handful of guys who know how to win, and they’ve done it at a national championship level for years.

“So, I was the first UMary guy on this team. Basically, it was all my hometown buddies from high school. Had a few buddies who played baseball, so we wanted to try softball. Got a few of us to come out. Since then, it’s been a great time,” said Alex Flicek.

“This is my second year with this team. It started out as a bunch of local Century guys who I now call some of my best friends. So it’s my second year playing, and I hold them just as close as the hockey team for the most part,” added Kyle Hayden.

“So, this is my first year playing with this team. I was supposed to play last year but unfortunately, I was hurt. But I know this team has been around for about five years already. So we started in Rec 4, we’ve moved up to Rec 2, and we’re playing pretty well,” said Johnny Witzke.

The back-to-back ACHA National Champs love to compete, but this weekend brings a different level of competition.

“I think it’s the opposite to be honest. In hockey I try and stay as calm, cool, and collected and possible. In softball I kind of let it go a little bit and that competitive edge is still there. We’re looking to win every time we’re on the field,” added Hayden.

“It’s a cool experience for sure. Johnny is from Bismarck; he knows all the guys on the team already. It’s always a good time. We can be competitive. We love to win, and that’s what we try to do,” said Flicek

For a group of guys that have done nothing but win these past few years on the ice, McQuade’s offers a larger challenge on the diamond.

“I might have to say McQuade’s. We took second last year, so it was a bit of a heartbreaker for us but we’re coming back for blood. Ready for vengeance,” added Flicek.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

