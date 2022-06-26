Advertisement

State officials look at meat market in North Dakota

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - State officials are meeting on Monday, June 27 to discuss how to improve North Dakota’s meat market.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and USDA Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Toress Small are meeting with producers in Jamestown to discuss the current industry and different options and efforts to expand and diversify the market.

There will be a round table discussion at noon at Farmers Union Insurance on 12th Avenue Southeast.

