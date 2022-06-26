Peace Garden invites Canadians and Americans for holiday celebration

DUNESIETH, N.D. (KMOT) - The International Peace Garden is welcoming Canadians and Americans to celebrate the Fourth of July and Canada Day next weekend.

There will be events and activities starting July 1 going through July 3.

The organization will also be hosting a triathlon and a kids duathlon going through the Peace Garden.

On July 3, they will hold their 90th anniversary dinner series picnic from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

For more details on the events, follow this link.

