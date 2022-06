McQuade Softball Tournament wraps up with 14 new champions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 47th Annual Sam McQuade Charity Softball Tournament ended on Sunday as 14 championships were up for grabs.

The following are the teams that took home the hardware:

Fargo, ND- Men’s C

Minot, ND- Men’s D

Aberdeen, SD- Men’s Rec I

Bismarck, ND- Men’s Rec II

Chicago, IL- Men’s Rec III Budweiser

Fargo, ND- Men’s Rec III Bud Light

Bismarck, ND- Men’s Rec IV

Belcourt, ND- Men’s Masters 35+

Mandan, ND- Men’s Masters 50 & 60

St. Paul, MN- Women’s C/D

Bismarck, ND- Women’s Rec I

Mandan, ND- Women’s Rec II

Cannon Ball, ND- Women’s Rec III

Blaine, MN- Women’s Rec IV

