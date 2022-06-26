Advertisement

Man dies in vehicle fire on I-94

(WHSV)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEAR BUFFALO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has died following a vehicle fire on I-94 near Buffalo.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the eastbound lane of the interstate, where they found the vehicle on fire.

First responders pulled the man from the vehicle and began life-saving efforts.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic flow was shut down briefly to allow clearance for Sanford AirMed.

The fire is still under investigation.

