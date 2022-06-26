KMOT’s County by County: June 24, 2022

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In this very summer addition of County by County, Your News Leader takes you across the viewing area to check out community events in Ward, Pierce, Rolette, and Towner counties!

In Minot, Slamabama is playing at Oak Park on Friday, June 24.

The concert is part of their Live at Oak Park series.

The concert is at 7:00 p.m. and goes on until 11:00 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and they will have a cash-only beer garden available for those over the age of 21.

In Pierce County, chili lovers may rejoice with this classic summer event.

The Pierce County Fair will be hosting a chili cook-off on Sunday, July 10 starting at 4:00 p.m.

The competition will be at the fairground pavilion.

There is a $25 entry fee and winners will earn cash prizes.

East in Towner County, the 5th Annual Towner County Medical Center Foundation Golf Classic is in a few weeks!

The tournament is on July 12 with an 11:00 a.m. registration and a noon shotgun start.

It will be a 4-person scramble for 18 holes with an 18-team limit.

Registration is $300 per team and that includes lunch and dinner.

There will be prizes for the top 8 teams.

The City of Rolla is putting on their annual Rag-a-top weekend.

The celebration starts June 30 with a legion baseball game.

Over the next few days, there will be an art show, golf tournament, fireworks, and a parade.

The parade starts at noon with a pre-show of a kid parade at 11:30 am.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.