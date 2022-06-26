Advertisement

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

Go Fund Me
Go Fund Me(none)
By AP
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.

The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state’s trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.

Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn’t know how she would fund the move.

A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.

Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state’s governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Beverly Mehrer
Moose spotted in downtown Bismarck; Game and Fish wardens warn residents to keep distance
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
North Dakota’s lone abortion provider ‘has a plan’ for trigger law
WWE superstar Braun Strowman
Former WWE star Adam Scherr taking in McQuade’s Softball Tournament
Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Bryan Schiefelbein
Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday stabbing

Latest News

KMOT county by county
KMOT’s County by County: June 24, 2022
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
$5 million in grants earmarked for Montana flood-impacted businesses
umary hockey at softball
Trio of UMary hockey standouts competing in McQuade Tournament
weather 6/25
Evening Weather 6/25/22