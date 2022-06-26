Bismarck businesses collaborate to hold Pride Month event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Groups of people exercising outside may not be something you see every day. But these people did it to celebrate Pride Month.

Businesses at the Schillings building collaborated to create “Pride on 43rd,” with discounts, coupons, and samples along with outdoor classes from Pure Barre and Cyclebar.

Mary Logan, the owner of both studios said the businesses support individuals from “all walks of life,” and wanted to support them outside of the studios as well.

”We thought it would be an amazing opportunity to bring that type of environment and that type of encouragement with an event in the community,” Logan said.

Despite the windy weather, one of the teachers said the classes were still a fun experience.

”We took the riders through a journey of pride music, choreo, resistance speed training. It was just a great time, the energy, the pride flags, showing everybody’s true colors; it was a great time,” said general manager K.J. Thomeson.

Donations from the event went to Dakota OutRight, a local LGBTQ+ organization who hosted Pride at the Capitol earlier in June.

More than seventy people were at the event.

Logan said she hopes to make the event an annual community activity.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.