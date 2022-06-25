Williston schools’ test scores show significant improvement post-pandemic

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District recently released an update on how well students are learning throughout the school year.

The district uses four different types of assessments to record their academic progress throughout the year: The AIMS assessment, the NWEA-MAP, i-Ready, and the North Dakota State Assessment.

Three of those assessments show positive growth, well above the average score, in reading, math, and science. Despite below average results on the NDSA, officials say they are right where they should be, and that they will continue to improve.

“Our data shows us that we are doing a great job, our teachers are doing a great job. Our teachers are doing more, going above and beyond than they ever have, and I want to keep that positive outlook. We’re going to continue to grow and get better,” said Dr. Victoria Arneson, Curriculum Director.

The school district had a total of 180 different testing sessions, which will significantly decrease starting next school year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.