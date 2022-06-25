Advertisement

Sen. Hoeven pushing Delta airlines to address flight delays

By Your News Leader
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, is asking Delta Airlines to address flight delays in North Dakota.

Delta is working on improving their air traffic management in hopes of making flights more reliable.

They are looking into hiring people for positions such as pilots, flight attendants, and aircraft maintenance technicians. They are enhancing technology so that customers can deal with flight changes easier.

Hoeven said he is hopeful that the improvements will create more solutions.

