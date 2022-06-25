Sen. Hoeven pushing Delta airlines to address flight delays

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, is asking Delta Airlines to address flight delays in North Dakota.

Delta is working on improving their air traffic management in hopes of making flights more reliable.

They are looking into hiring people for positions such as pilots, flight attendants, and aircraft maintenance technicians. They are enhancing technology so that customers can deal with flight changes easier.

Hoeven said he is hopeful that the improvements will create more solutions.

