Sanford Health give out first COVID-19 child vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday the CDC approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to five years old.

23-month-old Memphis Drull was unaware he was receiving something that could help save his life. Memphis was the first child in Bismarck to get his COVID-19 shot.

“I just want to do everything that I can to keep him healthy and then to protect others too,” mother Nicole Lennich said.

When mother Nicole Lennich heard about how Sanford was looking for parents to vaccinate their children she jumped at the chance. Lennich says she always knew she was going to get her son vaccinated, she even volunteered to have Memphis’s vaccination shared.

“Be interview or have him recorded to get his shot, just to encourage others that it is safe it is okay,” Lennich said

COVID is usually well tolerated in children, but it does have a similar fatality rate to other vaccine preventable diseases. COVID-19 is also in the top 10 causes of death in children in the United States.

“So if you think it is important to protect your child from measles then it is just as important to protect your child from COVID-19, Sanford Pediatric Hospitalist Danielle Thrutle said.

Both Pfizer and Moderna were approved unanimously, through the trials of thousands of children the side effects recorded were pain at the injection site, fever, headache, and fussiness. The Pfizer vaccine is a three dose series, while Moderna has two doses.

“Really where we can decrease the burden of covid in the community is prevent those sick days and get your children vaccinated and we can get life back to normal,” Thrutle said.

As for Memphis, there were little tears shed after getting his shot.

Sanford Health is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine for children six months to four years, to make an appointment to My Sanford Chart or talk with a pediatrician.

