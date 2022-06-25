Pride volunteers help with the McQuade Charity Softball Tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Behind one of Bismarck’s largest non-profit events, there are countless volunteers that help make it possible. “McQuade” is the largest charity softball tournament in the nation and brings in countless teams to North Dakota for a weekend of slow-pitch softball.

The charity softball tournament has a long-lasting partnership with Pride and its volunteers.

“I’ve been doing it for so long that a lot of the people come to me to ask questions about what’s happening or when that’s happening or where they should bring this if they lose something that type of stuff, more or less, but I see a lot of people that just give hugs and talk again see how the families doing how the families are that type of thing,” said Jani Seifert Pride Administrative Assistant.

The volunteers do a lot more than just give directions and make sure everyone has what they need; they build connections with the people that attend.

“I’ve been involved with Pride for about 28 years, and as long as I’ve been involved, it’s been involved with McQuade’s. Jani said we’ve gone back 45 years, and I think it’s their 47th year, so we’ve basically been involved since the beginning,” said Tony Baker CEO of Pride.

Pride has 93 volunteers this year that will help take tickets at The Clem Kelly diamonds, give directions, and help out wherever they’re needed.

“You know with the money we receive from McQuade’s for our donation account, which helps the people we serve with things they can’t really afford or don’t really afford, which I mean could be food or rent, help with some medical expenses, such as glasses or hearing aids, that kind of thing,‘’ said Baker.

Pride is one of the non-profits that receive funding from the charity.

“We just really appreciate the opportunity to help them and be able to give back to the community and help them out also,” said Seifert.

Over the years, the tournament has raised thousands of dollars donated to the community. The charity softball tournament will start this evening and go all weekend.

