NDAPSSA Announces High School Awards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota sportscasters and sportswriters voted on the annual year-end awards recently, and today the high school winners were announced.

Broken up into male and female winners, each had three categories.

Male Athlete of the Year – Troy Berg, Dickinson High School (Finalists: Trey Brandt, Paul Olson)

Male Team of the Year – Four Winds-Minnewauken Basketball (Finalists: BHS Wrestling, Minot Basketball)

Male Coach of the Year – Rick Smith, Four Winds-Minnewauken Basketball (Finalists: Jeff Schumacher/Mark Lardy, Dean Winczewski, Bill Nelson)

Female Athlete of the Year – Abby Duchscherer, Kindred (Finalists: Logan Nissley, Annie Nabwe)

Female Team of the Year – Kindred Basketball (Finalists: Century Volleyball, Minot Soccer)

Female Co-Coaches of the Year – Jamie Zastoupil, Century Volleyball; Jason Schwarz, Minot Basketball (Finalist: Matt Pfau)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.