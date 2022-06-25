Advertisement

NDAPSSA Announces High School Awards

NDAPSSA
NDAPSSA(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota sportscasters and sportswriters voted on the annual year-end awards recently, and today the high school winners were announced.

Broken up into male and female winners, each had three categories.

Male Athlete of the Year – Troy Berg, Dickinson High School (Finalists: Trey Brandt, Paul Olson)

Male Team of the Year – Four Winds-Minnewauken Basketball (Finalists: BHS Wrestling, Minot Basketball)

Male Coach of the Year – Rick Smith, Four Winds-Minnewauken Basketball (Finalists: Jeff Schumacher/Mark Lardy, Dean Winczewski, Bill Nelson)

Female Athlete of the Year – Abby Duchscherer, Kindred (Finalists: Logan Nissley, Annie Nabwe)

Female Team of the Year – Kindred Basketball (Finalists: Century Volleyball, Minot Soccer)

Female Co-Coaches of the Year – Jamie Zastoupil, Century Volleyball; Jason Schwarz, Minot Basketball (Finalist: Matt Pfau)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Beverly Mehrer
Moose spotted in downtown Bismarck; Game and Fish wardens warn residents to keep distance
Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Fort Yates woman and Grand Forks man pleaded guilty.
Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County
Five planets align
Five planets align in night sky for first time in 18 years
One Bismarck teenager and her mom, say whichever it is, Duey Johnson's presence is nothing...
‘Guardian Angel’ helps teen with broken leg

Latest News

Kevin Forde
Kevin Forde interviews for MSU Director of Athletics, second of four finalists
Burdick viaduct
Crews clean up fuel leak on Burdick viaduct
WWE superstar Braun Strowman
Former WWE star Adam Scherr taking in McQuade’s Softball Tournament
Liz Vibeto
Liz Vibeto named Activities Director at Our Redeemer’s