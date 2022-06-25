Advertisement

Minot businesses react to FDA’s ban on Juul e-cigarettes

Juul
Juul(KFYR-TV)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – After Thursday’s announcement from the FDA to ban Juul e-cigarettes across the U.S., gas stations in the Minot area have started pulling products off their shelves.

The Operation Manager at Harleys Gas station says she got the news early this morning with a little to no explanation to pull the Juul product from their shelves.

She says they’re worried about their customers who purchase the e-cigarettes and how they may react to the news.

However, she says there’s been little guidance on what to do with the leftover product and if she’ll be reimbursed for the product, they will not be able to sell.

“Our Juul products for vaping for vaping products are our best seller by far, there are other options on the market Vuze, Enjoy, and Loon but within our store, Juul is the highest-selling vape product that we have,” said Molly Smith.

Businesses are asking for more information on how to dispose of the product and if they will get reimbursement for the products they already have.

