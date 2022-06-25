Liz Vibeto named Activities Director at Our Redeemer’s
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Our Redeemer’s Christian School named Liz Vibeto as the school’s new Activities Director, the school announced today.
Vibeto is currently a classroom aide and school nurse at ORCS and will add the new position to her responsibilities.
“Her experience of participating in athletics, coaching, and support of student involvement in extra-curricular have prepared her well for this role,” the school said in a Facebook post.
Vibeto replaces Jake Stach, who joined South Prairie School at the conclusion of this past school year.
