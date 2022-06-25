Kevin Forde interviews for MSU Director of Athletics, second of four finalists

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Kevin Forde, the second of four finalists for the Minot State Director of Athletics position, spoke to the public Friday.

Forde worked at UMary in Bismarck as the Assistant Athletic Director, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach and Associate Athletic Director.

He said his familiarity with North Dakota sets him apart from other candidates for the position.

“I’m just as comfortable at a street dance in Max versus I am at a prayer breakfast with the governor. Being a North Dakota citizen, long term resident, it’s important to kind of get to know the people of the community that you are in,” said Forde.

Forde runs a wheat, sunflower and soybean farm in the Devils Lake Basin area.

He also currently works as an associate with a consulting firm, Double L Consulting, assisting universities with athletic director searches.

The next candidate, Dan Artamenko, will meet with the public and interview with university administrators Monday.

