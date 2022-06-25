Advertisement

Governor Walz signs executive order protecting reproductive health care in state

Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz(None)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at protecting reproductive health care services in the state.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota, but in neighboring states including the Dakotas and Wisconsin, it is illegal.

“My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom,” said Governor Walz. “This order shows our administration’s commitment to protecting patients and health care providers. Our administration is doing everything we can to protect individuals’ right to make their own health care decisions.”

The order takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Beverly Mehrer
Moose spotted in downtown Bismarck; Game and Fish wardens warn residents to keep distance
Attorney General reviews SCOTUS ruling on abortion
North Dakota’s lone abortion provider ‘has a plan’ for trigger law
WWE superstar Braun Strowman
Former WWE star Adam Scherr taking in McQuade’s Softball Tournament
Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
Bryan Schiefelbein
Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday stabbing

Latest News

umary hockey at softball
Trio of UMary hockey standouts competing in McQuade Tournament
weather 6/25
Evening Weather 6/25/22
sports 6pm Sat
6PM Sportscast 6/25/22
Pride on 43rd
Bismarck businesses collaborate to hold Pride Month event
sports 6/24/22
10PM Sportscast 6/24/22