Governor Walz signs executive order protecting reproductive health care in state

ST. PAUL, Minn (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at protecting reproductive health care services in the state.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota, but in neighboring states including the Dakotas and Wisconsin, it is illegal.

“My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom,” said Governor Walz. “This order shows our administration’s commitment to protecting patients and health care providers. Our administration is doing everything we can to protect individuals’ right to make their own health care decisions.”

The order takes effect immediately.

